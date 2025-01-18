Kochi Metro Extends Hours for ISL Fans as Kerala Blasters Target Third Win

On Saturday, January 18, Kochi Metro extended its service hours to accommodate Indian Super League (ISL) fans attending the match at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium. Metro trains will run from the stadium to Aluva and Thripunithura until 11 PM, ensuring smooth travel for football enthusiasts, according to Kochi Metro’s official statement.

Kerala Blasters are set to face NorthEast United in a crucial ISL encounter scheduled for 7:30 PM. The Blasters, aiming for their third consecutive win under interim coach T.G. Purushothaman, are buoyed by their recent victory against Odisha. Currently, the team sits in 9th place with 20 points from 16 matches, needing at least five wins from their remaining eight games to secure a playoff spot. Meanwhile, NorthEast United, placed 5th with 24 points, has drawn their last three matches and is also in pursuit of vital points.

The match will feature key players, including Adrian Luna for Kerala Blasters, who will anchor the attack, while new foreign signing Dušan Luki? is expected to debut. NorthEast United’s Alaeddine Ajaraie, known for his goal-scoring and creativity, will lead their offensive charge alongside teammates Jithin MS and Guillermo Fernandes. Both teams face player challenges, with injuries sidelining Kerala Blasters’ Ishita Pandita and NorthEast United’s Hamza Regragui just returning to fitness. Fans eagerly await the match, which promises high stakes and intense competition.