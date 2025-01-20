India secures spot on UN Data panels, advancing global Data Science leadership

India has reached a major milestone in the field of global data and statistics by securing nominations to two prominent United Nations panels. These appointments will allow India to take a leading role in shaping international standards for data science and the use of big data in official statistics. Officials have stated that this development highlights India’s growing influence in the global data landscape and its capability to set benchmarks in the evolving field of data-driven decision-making.

India has been nominated to the United Nations Statistical Council after a long absence and has also secured a position on the UN Committee of Experts on Big Data and Data Science for Official Statistics (UN-CEBD). These appointments place India at the forefront of pioneering data science initiatives that will guide the measurement of critical areas such as economic development, trade, sustainability, and rural progress. By contributing to the creation of global standards, India is expected to influence data-driven policies on an international scale.

With these nominations, India will play a key role in developing innovative methodologies and best practices for leveraging big data and advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI). The country’s contributions will focus on establishing globally harmonized models in areas such as economic growth, geospatial data, gender equality, and environmental-economic accounting. This achievement aligns with India’s ongoing efforts to modernize its national statistical systems, as highlighted in a report by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, which emphasized the need for comprehensive reforms in India’s statistical framework.