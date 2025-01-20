Israel frees 90 Palestinian prisoners as Hamas releases 3 hostages after ceasefire

On Sunday, Hamas released three Israeli hostages, and Israel freed 90 Palestinian prisoners as a ceasefire took effect, bringing a temporary halt to the 15-month conflict that left Gaza devastated and heightened tensions across the Middle East. The truce allowed Palestinians to return to their destroyed homes and begin the rebuilding process, while aid trucks delivered much-needed supplies. Celebrations erupted in Gaza as Hamas fighters surfaced from hiding, while in the West Bank city of Ramallah, thousands gathered to welcome the released Palestinian prisoners, including 69 women and 21 teenage boys from the West Bank and Jerusalem.

In Tel Aviv, hundreds of Israelis gathered outside the defense headquarters, cheering and shedding tears as they watched a live broadcast from Gaza showing the three female hostages—Emily Damari, 28; Romi Gonen, 24; and Doron Steinbrecher, 31—being escorted to a Red Cross vehicle by armed Hamas fighters. The footage depicted the tense handover, with the hostages surrounded by a crowd and masked men wearing green Hamas headbands. The emotional scenes continued as the women were transferred to Israeli forces and brought back to Israel, where they were reunited with their families in an outpouring of relief and joy.

The ceasefire, which began Sunday morning, has provided a glimmer of hope for ending the prolonged conflict and securing the release of nearly 100 remaining hostages taken during Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack. However, uncertainty remains regarding the future of the ceasefire beyond the initial six-day agreement. Many fear that fighting could resume, further exacerbating the already dire humanitarian crisis in the region.