Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty extend gains

Mumbai: Indian equity markets closed on a positive note on Monday. The 30-share BSE Sensex gaining 454 points or 0.59 per cent to settle at 77,073.44. The NSE Nifty50 also settled in the green zone at 23,344.75 with gains of 141 points or 0.61 per cent.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 2,511 against 1,495 stocks that declined, and 186 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,192. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 111, and those that hit a 52-week low was 73. A total of 353 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 244 in the lower circuit.

29 out of 50 constituent stocks of Nifty50 ended in the positive territory. Top gainers were Kotak Mahindra Bank, Wipro, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, SBI, Adani Enterprises, Bharat Electronics and BPCL. Top losers were , SBI Life, Trent, Shriram Finance and Adani Ports. While one stock remained unchanged.

Among the broader markets, Nifty Midcap100 ended up 0.91 per cent at 55,106.20 , while Nifty Smallcap100, on the other hand, ended with gains of 1.09 per cent at 17,864.65. The Nifty sectoral indices showed a mixed trend, with Nifty Private Bank leading gains at 2.38 per cent, followed by Nifty PSU Bank (1.99 per cent) and Nifty Bank (1.67 per cent). Financials, metals, and healthcare also advanced, with Nifty Financial Services up 1.41 per cent and Nifty Metal gaining 1.08 per cent. IT and realty posted modest gains, while Nifty Auto and Nifty FMCG slipped 0.52 per cent and 0.11 per cent, respectively.