Best foods to help you sleep

1. Fruits and Vegetables

Bananas: Rich in magnesium and potassium, which help relax muscles and nerves. They also contain tryptophan, which the body converts into serotonin and melatonin, promoting sleep.

Kiwi: Packed with antioxidants and serotonin, studies have shown that eating kiwi before bed can improve sleep duration and quality.

Cherries: A natural source of melatonin, cherries can help regulate the sleep-wake cycle. Tart cherries, in particular, are known to have higher melatonin content.

2. Nuts and Seeds

Almonds: Contain magnesium, which can enhance sleep by relaxing muscles and reducing stress.

Walnuts: Rich in melatonin and omega-3 fatty acids, which can help regulate the body’s circadian rhythm.

Pumpkin Seeds: Provide magnesium and zinc, essential for serotonin production, which supports melatonin synthesis.

3. Dairy Products

Milk: Contains tryptophan, calcium, and vitamin D, all of which contribute to better sleep. Warm milk, in particular, is a traditional sleep remedy.

Yogurt: A good source of calcium and tryptophan, which can help regulate sleep hormones.

4. Whole Grains

Oatmeal: A natural source of melatonin and complex carbohydrates that help increase serotonin levels, promoting relaxation.

Brown Rice: Contains complex carbohydrates and magnesium, which can support steady energy levels and promote sleep.

5. Herbal Teas

Chamomile Tea: Contains apigenin, an antioxidant that binds to certain receptors in the brain, promoting relaxation and sleepiness.

Valerian Root Tea: Known for its sedative properties that can help reduce the time it takes to fall asleep.

Lavender Tea: Helps reduce stress and promote a sense of calm before bedtime.

6. Protein-Rich Foods

Turkey: High in tryptophan, an amino acid that supports serotonin and melatonin production.

Eggs: A good source of tryptophan and melatonin, helping to regulate sleep patterns.

Incorporating these sleep-friendly foods into your evening routine, along with maintaining good sleep hygiene, can contribute to more restful and restorative sleep.