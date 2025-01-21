Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Keralite wins Dh30-million

Abu Dhabi: Another Indian national won fortune in the Abu Dhabi Big Ticket raffle draw. Indian expat Manu Mohanan won a whopping Dh30 million in the latest draw of the Big Ticket raffle. Manu Mohanan, residing in Bahrain won the fortune with ticket number 535948. He won the jackpot on one of his free tickets that he purchased on December 26. With every purchase of two Big Ticket coupons, buyers get one ticket free. He will share the prize money with his 16 friends.

As part of the dream car draw, Pakistani expat Shakirullah Khan, holding ticket number 031944, became the lucky winner of a Series 13 Maserati Ghibli. During the show, four lucky ticket buyers who bought at least two coupons on a single transaction were brought in to win instant cash prizes. They walked away with varying amounts of money, with the biggest amount being Dh100,000. Last week Indian banker Georgina George won Dh1 million in the weekly draw.

In January, Big Ticket will give away a grand prize of Dh25 million. Every week during the month, one lucky ticket holder will walk away with Dh1 million in e-draws.