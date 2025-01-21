Easy Breakfast Sandwich Recipe

Here are some easy sandwich recipes that are healthy and filling breakfast options.

Avocado & Egg Sandwich

Avocado gives you healthy fats and fibre whereas the egg provides protein. Spread mashed avocado on whole grain bread and top it with a fried or scrambled egg. You can also sprinkle salt and pepper or add hot sauce for added flavour.

Veggie & Hummus Sandwich

The hummus gives you protein and healthy fats whereas the vegetables give you fibre and vitamins. Spread hummus on whole wheat bread and add fresh vegetables like cucumber, bell pepper, spinach and tomatoes.

Also Read: Horoscope Today, January 21

Turkey & Cheese on Whole Grain Bread

Start by layering slices of lean turkey breast and a small amount of cheese between two slices of whole-grain bread. You can also add some leafy greens or tomato slices for added nutrients.

Peanut Butter & Banana Sandwich

You get protein from the nut butter and the natural sugars and fibre from bananas provides you with energy and keep you full. Spread peanut butter on whole grain bread and add banana slices to it.

Greek Yoghurt & Fruit Sandwich

This is a sandwich that is sweet and creamy. Greek yoghurt gives you protein and probiotics whereas the fruit adds antioxidants and fibre. Spread Greek yoghurt on your bread and top it with fresh berries of your choice.