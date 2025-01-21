JEE-Main starts Wednesday, NTA shifts exam centre in UAE

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination-Main (JEE-Main) 2025 from January 22 to 30 across various centers in India and 15 international cities. In a recent notification, the NTA announced a change in one of the exam centers in Sharjah, UAE. Candidates who were initially assigned to Scholars Training Institute at Belresheed Tower, Buhaira Corniche, have been relocated to a new venue at Scholar Training Institute in The First Tower, Alkhan Street, Al Majaz – 3. The agency cited unavoidable circumstances as the reason for the change and advised affected candidates to take note of the updated details.

JEE-Main 2025 will be held in two phases, with the second session scheduled for April. The examination for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) will take place on January 22, 23, 24, 28, and 29 in two shifts—morning from 9 am to 12 noon and afternoon from 3 pm to 6 pm. Paper 2A (BArch), Paper 2B (BPlanning), and the combined Paper 2A and 2B will be conducted on January 30 in a single shift from 3 pm to 6:30 pm. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official NTA website for any further updates regarding the exam schedule or venue changes.

JEE-Main serves as a gateway for admissions to top engineering institutions such as the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other centrally funded technical colleges. It also acts as a qualifying criterion for JEE (Advanced), which is required for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Candidates must meet the NTA’s cut-off in JEE-Main to become eligible for the JEE-Advanced exam.