Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Essential travel and safety tips

Lucknow: The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 began on January 13 with the Paush Purnima Snan and will end on February 26 with Maha Shivratri. Kumbh Mela is regarded as one of the biggest festivals in Hinduism. Maha Kumbh takes place once in 12 years. It will be celebrated at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, regarded as the confluence of the three holy rivers viz., Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati.

The Maha Kumbh Mela is regarded as the world’s largest public gathering. Devotees taking sacred snans (baths) during some of the auspicious dates. Shahi Snan is a royal ritual that brings together saints and spiritual leaders for a ceremonial dip in the holy waters. There’s a belief that the festival’s immersion in the sacred waters cleanses sin and frees the individual from the infinite cycle of birth and death.

If you are coming from a faraway city, then keep in mind to carry only essential items with you. This is because there is no facility to take vehicles to the ghat.

Instead of going on a trip alone, take a companion with you. This will help you take care of your luggage while you bathe.

Try to reach Prayagraj in the morning. After roaming around the fair the whole day, you should leave for your city by train or bus in the evening. Special trains are being run to reach Maha Kumbh.

There is a facility for tents in Maha Kumbh, but it is very expensive. At present, hotels in Prayagraj are also expensive, and there is no place for people to stay in public tents. In such a situation, people have to live on the streets.

If you are spending the night in Maha Kumbh, you can carry things like shawls and sheets with you.

If you have to stay in Prayagraj, you can book a hotel away from the fair. Because you can get cheaper hotels in the outer areas.