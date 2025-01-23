Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Honda unveils light-weight foldable e-scooter

Mumbai: Honda has unveiled a light-weight foldable scooter at the ongoing Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The scooter is named Moto Compacto. It is being introduced in India now, with the official launch expected in 2026.

It weighs only 19 kg, but can carry a person weighing up to 120kg. Once folded, this e-scooter will look like a suitcase. It also has a foldable seat and handlebar.

The scooter is 742mm long, 94mm wide and 536mm high, and can be easily lifted and carried. The wheelbase of the e-scooter is just 742 mm, and the seat height is 622 mm. Moto Compacto is equipped with a permanent magnet direct-drive motor, which has a maximum power output of 490W and torque of 16Nm. The e-scooter has a range of 19.31 km and a top speed of 24.14 kmph. It has a 0.7 kWh battery pack, which can be charged in 3 hours and 30 minutes via a 110V socket.