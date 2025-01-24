Five feared dead in explosion at ordnance factory

Mumbai: A massive explosion was reported at an ordnance factory near Nagpur this morning. The blast occurred around 10.30 am at the factory in Bhandara district of Maharashtra. A rescue operation is underway and five people are feared dead as of now.

Rescue and medical staff are looking for survivors while firefighters are engaged in containing the situation.

‘There has been an accident of blast at Ordnance factory Bhandara today morning. The rescue & medical teams are deployed for survivors and rescue is underway,’ authorities have said in a statement.

As per reports, 10 employees out of 14 employees working in the section at the time of the tragic incident, of whom 3 were rescued.