Honda launches 2025 Active in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched 2025 Activa in India. The scooter is offered at a starting price of Rs 80,950 (ex-showroom). The two-wheeler will be available in three variants, called STD, DLX, and H-Smart.

The scooter comes with six paint scheme options. The list includes Pearl Siren Blue, Pearl Precious White, Pearl Igneous Black, Decent Blue Metallic, Matte Axis Grey, and Rebel Red Metallic. The new version of the scooter comes with a 4.2-inch TFT display which opens doors to Bluetooth connectivity. This gives the rider the option to use features like navigation, get call notifications. Furthermore, the brand is offering a USB Type-C charger.

Also Read: Central Railway to operate 4 special trains between these cities: Details

The 2025 Honda Activa comes with an updated OBD2B compliant 109.51 cc single-cylinder engine. This unit is capable of putting out 7.8 hp of power at 8,000 rpm and 9.05 Nm of peak torque while revving at 5,500 rpm. To improve its fuel efficiency the brand has added an idling stop system to the mix.