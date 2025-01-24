Indian Railways introduces ‘Book Now, Pay Later’ scheme for passengers: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has introduced a new initiative called ‘Book Now, Pay Later’. With this program, one can secure a confirmed ticket without making any payment upfront. Nonetheless, one must complete the booking entirely online.

Steps to book tickets under Book Now, Pay Later Scheme:

First log in to your IRCTC account. After this, click on the ‘Book Now’ option.

A new page will open where you have to fill in passenger details and the captcha code. After filling it in, click on the submit button.

Also Read: Banks to remain shut 14 days in February 2025: Full list

The payment details page will open. On this, you can pay through credit, debit, BHIM app, net banking.

If you want to take advantage of Pay Later, then you need to register first. Customers can register by visiting

(www.epaylater.in)

After registering, you will get the payment option. Upon choosing this option, you will receive a train ticket at no upfront cost.

You must complete the payment within 14 days following the ticket reservation. If payment is delayed, passengers will have to pay a 3.5 percent service charge. If the payment is made within the stipulated time limit, then no additional money will have to be paid.