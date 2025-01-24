Retail inflation for farm, rural workers eases in December

New Delhi: The All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) remained unchanged at 1,320 and 1,331 points for December 2024 as compared to points for November 2024. According to the data released by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the CPI-AL and CPI-RL for December eased to 5.01 per cent and 5.05 per cent, compared to 7.71 per cent and 7.46 per cent in the same month the previous year.

The corresponding figures for November last year were 5.35 per cent for CPI-AL and 5.47 per cent for CPI-RL.

While the retail prices utilized in the compilation of CPI-AL and CPI-RL are same, the weights are different due to the difference in coverage of the two series. The coverage of CPI-AL is confined to households of the agricultural labourers whereas the CPI-RL is CPI-AL covers the households of rural labourers which includes agricultural labourers households also. Rural Labour Households are those households whose income, during the last 365 days, was more from wage paid manual labour (agricultural and/or non-agricultural) than either from paid non-manual employment or from self- employment. The rural labour households, who derive 50 per cent or more of their total income from wage paid manual labour in agricultural activities, are treated as agricultural labour households.