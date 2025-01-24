What Every Woman Needs to Know About Cervical Cancer

Cervical cancer is one of the most common types of cancer. It occurs when abnormal cells start to grow in the cervix. Cervical cancer is a result of the persistent infection caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV). Often, lifestyle habits and environmental factors can contribute to the development of cervical cancer.

‘Modern life is inherently stressful, and when this stress is paired with unhealthy lifestyle choices, it significantly increases the risk of chronic illnesses, including cancer. Among these, diet is a key determinant. A diet rich in ultra-processed foods and saturated fats is a primary contributor to various ailments,’ said Dr Nivedita Kaul, lead consultant, Dept of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the CK Birla Hospital (R), Delhi.

Cervical cancer is primarily caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV), a sexually transmitted infection. The most significant lifestyle factor linked to an increased risk of cervical cancer is sexual promiscuity—having multiple sexual partners increases the likelihood of acquiring HPV. Failing to use barrier contraceptives, such as condoms, further elevates this risk. Beyond these specific factors, an unhealthy diet, lack of exercise, smoking, and alcohol consumption can exacerbate the overall risk of developing cervical and other types of cancer.

Healthy tips to follow:

Maintain a healthy diet: Consume a nutrient-dense diet rich in whole grains, vegetables, and fruits while minimising the intake of processed foods and items containing preservatives or chemicals.

Also Read: Yoga asanas to reduce uric acid level

Exercise regularly: Engage in aerobic exercises, strength training, and mental exercises such as meditation. These activities help maintain a healthy body weight, which is a crucial factor in preventing chronic diseases, including cancer.

Avoid smoking and alcohol: Minimising or eliminating the use of tobacco and alcohol significantly reduces the risk of various diseases.

Regular health check-ups: Undergo regular and age-appropriate health screenings. For women, this includes pap smear tests to detect cervical pre-cancer and cancer early.