Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Expat wins Dh1 million

Abu Dhabi: Bangladeshi expat Mohammed Atikul Alam Hazi Abdul Mannan won Dh1 million in the latest Big Ticket draw. He bought two tickets in-store and received three free tickets through a promotional offer–and it was one of those free tickets that brought him the fortune.

Last week, ndian expat Manu Mohanan won a whopping Dh30 million in the draw.Manu Mohanan, residing in Bahrain won the fortune with ticket number 535948. He won the jackpot on one of his free tickets that he purchased on December 26. With every purchase of two Big Ticket coupons, buyers get one ticket free. He will share the prize money with his 16 friends.

In January, Big Ticket will give away a grand prize of Dh25 million. Every week during the month, one lucky ticket holder will walk away with Dh1 million in e-draws.