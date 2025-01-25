Republic Day 2025: List of civilian and gallantry awards in India

New Delhi: India will celebrate its 76th Republic Day on January 26. The celebrations for the day will include the annual parade at Rajpath, now called Kartavya Path, in New Delhi. During the celebration, the President of India gives several awards to citizens who have displayed courage in various circumstances.

Here, let’s take a look at the awards given out on the occasion of Republic Day:

Bharat Ratna: it is India’s highest civilian honour. It is granted in recognition of outstanding performance or achievement in any field of human endeavour. The President of India receives recommendations from the Prime Minister for Bharat Ratna nominees. There can only be three Bharat Ratna Awards given out in a calendar year.

Padma Awards:

Each year, on the eve of Republic Day, the recipients of the Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian honours in the nation, are revealed. These awards, which were established in 1954, aim to honour accomplishments in a variety of professions that include some aspect of public service. Padma awards are split into three categories based on the level of achievement. In descending order, first comes Padma Vibhushan, followed by Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri.

All nominations for Padma Awards are presented to a special committee, which is constituted each year separately by the prime minister. The Home Secretary, the Secretary to the President, and four to six distinguished individuals serve on the Padma Awards Committee, presided over by the Cabinet Secretary. The Prime Minister and President of India are required to approve the committee’s recommendations.

Gallantry Awards:

The Param Vir Chakra, Maha Vir Chakra, and Vir Chakra were the first three bravery awards awarded by the Government of India on January 26, 1950. The government then introduced the three additional gallantry awards known as the Ashoka Chakra Class-I, Class-II, and Class-III on 4 January 1952.

The recipients of these honours are announced twice a year- first on Republic Day and later on Independence Day. As per significance, the gallantry awards are the Param Vir Chakra, the Ashoka Chakra, the Mahavir Chakra, the Kirti Chakra, the Vir Chakra, and the Shaurya Chakra.

President’s Police Medals:

The awards were once known as the President’s Police and Fire Service Medal when they were first established on 1 March 1951. Regardless of rank or length of service, the medals may be presented to any police officer.

Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar:

This award is presented to youngsters under the age of 18 who have demonstrated exceptional creativity, academic excellence, or outstanding contribution in the fields of social service, the arts and humanities, bravery, or sports.

Jeevan Raksha Padak:

This prize was established in 1961. It is granted to someone who saves a life. Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak, Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak, and Jeevan Raksha Padak are its three subcategories. Citizens who prevent deaths due to fire, drowning, or other calamities are recognised with this honour.

Correctional Service Medals:

In honour of their efforts in the nation’s correctional facilities, the President of India awards medals to prison employees in three categories: Distinguished Service, Meritorious Service, and Gallantry.