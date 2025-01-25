SC Emphasizes Job Security for ICC Members

The Supreme Court on Friday acknowledged the significance of a petition seeking job security for members of Internal Complaints Committees (ICC) in private sector companies handling workplace sexual harassment cases. The bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, expressed concern over the Central government’s failure to appear or file a response despite a notice being issued. The court emphasized the importance of the issue and directed that a copy of the case be served to the Solicitor General. If no one appears in the next hearing, the bench indicated it would appoint an amicus curiae to assist in the matter.

The petitioners in the case, Janaki Chaudhry, a former ICC member, and former journalist Olga Tellis, filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) highlighting the lack of job security for ICC members in the private sector compared to their public sector counterparts. The PIL seeks protection from retaliation and job security for ICC members, who are responsible for handling sexual harassment complaints under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013. The petition argues that ICC members in private companies can be dismissed without cause, particularly if their decisions conflict with the interests of senior management.

The petitioners point out that this lack of job security creates a conflict of interest, as ICC members may feel pressured to make biased decisions to avoid retaliation, such as termination or demotion. The PIL underscores that in the private sector, if an employee is terminated, they are entitled only to three months’ pay or severance, with no other remedy. The case has been scheduled for further hearing next week.