India leads Commonwealth nations in cancer cases: Lancet

A recent study published in Lancet Oncology reveals that India has the highest cancer incidence rates among Commonwealth nations, with diagnoses increasing by 35% between 2008 and 2018. In India, one in nine people is likely to develop cancer during their lifetime, with lung and breast cancers being the most prevalent. According to Dr. Bhawna Sirohi, a co-author of the study, cancer cases in India are projected to rise from 1.39 million in 2020 to 1.57 million by 2025, surpassing global growth rates. Tobacco use is a major contributing factor, accounting for nearly 40% of cases, while factors like poor diet and physical inactivity contribute to 10%.

The study highlights significant disparities in cancer outcomes across Commonwealth nations, driven by socioeconomic factors and healthcare access. It underscores the urgent need for intervention in member countries, which include diverse nations such as Australia, Canada, India, Barbados, and Brunei. To address the growing burden, the paper recommends creating a Commonwealth cancer observatory to collect and standardize data, implementing digital cancer registries, and enhancing regional cancer care networks. Strengthening policy support and ensuring equitable access to cancer treatment are also key focus areas.

The report outlines strategies for sustainable funding of cancer control initiatives, suggesting measures such as imposing taxes on harmful products, expanding healthcare budgets, and seeking international support. The Commonwealth Roadmap for Cancer emphasizes the potential economic benefits of scaling up cancer control efforts, estimating a return of $12 for every $1 invested through improved health outcomes and productivity. The authors argue that governments can justify the financial commitment by highlighting long-term savings in healthcare, increased workforce participation, and enhanced quality of life for citizens.