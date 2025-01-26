PM Modi honors Constitution makers on 75th Republic Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion of Republic Day, which commemorates the adoption of the Indian Constitution on January 26, 1950. Although India gained independence in 1947, it was on this day that the country officially became a sovereign, democratic, and republican state under the newly enacted Constitution.

In a message shared on X, PM Modi expressed his gratitude to the individuals who contributed to the making of the Constitution, emphasizing their role in shaping a democracy based on dignity and unity. He wished for the occasion to inspire citizens to uphold constitutional values and strive for a stronger and more prosperous India.

The Republic Day celebrations will be held at Kartavya Path, previously known as Rajpath, beginning with the Prime Minister’s tribute at the National War Memorial. President Droupadi Murmu will then hoist the National Flag. This year’s event features Indonesia’s newly elected President, Prabowo Subianto, as the chief guest, who will also lead an Indonesian contingent during the celebrations.