PM Modi pays tribute to fallen heroes at National War Memorial

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the National War Memorial in Delhi on Sunday morning to pay tribute to fallen soldiers as the nation marked its 76th Republic Day. Accompanied by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, PM Modi honored the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives for the country. The National War Memorial, inaugurated in 2019, stands between India Gate and Vijay Chowk and features the Amar Jawan Jyoti, which was merged with the memorial’s new eternal flame in 2022. The structure commemorates the sacrifices of over 26,000 soldiers in major conflicts, including the India-China War of 1962, the Indo-Pak Wars, the Kargil Conflict, and UN peacekeeping missions.

Spanning approximately 40 acres, the memorial consists of four concentric circles—’Amar Chakra,’ ‘Veerta Chakra,’ ‘Tyag Chakra,’ and ‘Rakshak Chakra’—symbolizing valor, sacrifice, and protection. The names of 25,942 soldiers are inscribed in golden letters on granite tablets, serving as a lasting tribute to their service. The memorial fosters national pride and unity, reflecting India’s military history and honoring those who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

For Republic Day 2025, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is the chief guest at the grand parade on Kartavya Path, where around 10,000 guests have been invited to witness the celebrations. This year’s parade will feature 31 tableaux under the theme ‘Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas,’ with a special tri-services tableau highlighting jointness among the armed forces. Additionally, more than 5,000 artists will perform along Kartavya Path, adding to the cultural grandeur of the event.