Know how to reset your Windows 11 or Windows 10 laptop

Mumbai: Sometimes, the only solution to fix a problem will be resetting a Windows PC. A fresh install of Windows can actually help you get a better experience with your device, including upgrades to battery life and security.

Check How to reset a Windows 11 PC:

Step 1: Open the Start menu and go to Settings. Then, navigate to System and select Recovery.

Step 2: Next, select Reset this PC and choose Reset PC.

Step 3: You now will are presented with two options: you can either choose to keep your files or remove everything. If you’re selling your laptop or giving it to someone else, select Remove everything. If you want a fresh install but wish to keep your personal files, select Keep my files.

Step 4: Choose between Cloud download or Local reinstall.

Step 5: Decide if you want to restore pre-installed apps. If you prefer a fresh install, select No. Follow the on-screen instructions, and your PC should be reset.

Here’s how to reset a Windows 10 PC:

Step 1: Open the Start menu and go to Settings. Click on Update & Security.

Step 2: Head to Recovery and select Reset this PC.

Step 3: You will be asked if you want to keep your files or remove everything. If you’re selling your laptop or giving it to someone else, select Remove everything. If you want to keep your personal files but reinstall Windows, select Keep my files.

Step 4: Choose between Cloud download or Local reinstall based on your preference.

Step 5: Decide if you want to restore pre-installed apps. If you prefer a fresh install, select No. Now, follow the on-screen instructions.