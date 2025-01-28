BREAKING: PM Modi highlights Coldplay tour, sees big potential for live concerts in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the “Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025” in Bhubaneswar, emphasized India’s vast potential for hosting live concerts. Referring to Coldplay’s recent performances in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, he noted that such events demonstrate the country’s growing appeal to global artists. Modi urged both the state and private sectors to invest in the necessary infrastructure and skill development to further bolster this segment.

Coldplay’s concert at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Republic Day marked the band’s final performance in India as part of their “Music of the Spheres World Tour.” Earlier, the band played three sold-out shows in Mumbai, following their last visit to India in 2016 for the Global Citizen Festival. Coldplay’s frontman, Chris Martin, began the Ahmedabad show with a warm greeting to the audience, underscoring the band’s connection with Indian fans.

A report by Bank of Baroda Research highlighted the economic impact of India’s emerging live music and entertainment industry, estimating a potential Rs 6,000-8,000 crore annual spending. The report suggested that recent concerts, including Coldplay’s, generated Rs 1,600-2,000 crore in spending within a few months, driving private consumption. This growing sector is poised to significantly influence India’s economy and enhance its global reputation as a hub for live entertainment.