Commodity Market: Gold prices decline for second day in a row

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price declined for second straight day in Kerala. Gold is priced at Rs 60,080, down by Rs 240 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 7510, down by Rs 30. Yesterday, gold price declined by Rs 120 per 8 gram. Before that gold was trading at an all-time high price of Rs 60,440 for three days.

In other major markets, gold rices experienced a modest decrease on Tuesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.8241.3 per gram, reflecting an decrease of Rs 170. The cost of 22 carat gold is 7556.3 per gram, a fall of Rs 150. The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -1.43%, while over the last month, the change stands at -5.56%. The current price of silver in India is 99500 per kg, reflecting an decrease of 1000 per kg.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold April futures contracts opened higher on Tuesday at Rs 80,355/10 gram, which is up by 0.24% or Rs 195. Silver March futures contracts were flat at Rs 90,223/kg. On Monday, gold April futures contract settled at Rs 80,160 per 10 grams with a loss of 0.62% and silver March futures contract settled at Rs 90,223 per kilogram with a loss of 1.50%.

In global markets, price of spot gold held its ground at $2,742.49 per ounce. U.S. gold futures added 0.3% to $2,746.70. Price of spot silver was 0.2% lower at $30.15 per ounce, palladium dropped 0.4% to $957.25 and platinum fell 0.3% to 944.35.