Know best days to book flight tickets

Dubai: As per experts, Sunday is the most budget-friendly day to book a flight but it is also the most expensive day of the week to fly. Sunday is the most budget-friendly day to book a flight but it is also the most expensive day of the week to fly.

As per the 2025 Air Hacks Report released by travel brand Expedia, on average, travellers can save 16 per cent by booking on Sunday versus Friday but stand to lose 16 per cent by flying on Sunday versus Thursday.

The report was published after analysing air ticketing database in the world – through collaboration with Airlines Reporting Corporation and data provider OAG. As per report, travellers booking on Sundays can save an average of 16 per cent on international flights compared to Fridays. Travellers who wait for the weekend to book their premium class seats can save an average of 22 per cent compared to those who book on a Thursday.

Book international airfare 6 to 12 days before departure to maximise savings. Travellers who booked during this time saved an average of 21 per cent compared to those who booked 128 to 138 days in advance, which was the ‘worst’ time to book.

Travellers who depart on Thursdays save an average of 9 per cent compared to those who depart on Mondays, the most expensive day to start an international trip. Flights departing between 9pm and 3am have an 8 per cent less chance of being cancelled compared to other times. Afternoon (3pm – 9pm) flights have a 20 per cent higher chance of being cancelled compared to those that leave at night time.

Cancellations are lowest in June and highest in April. January is the cheapest month for economy tickets. Travellers can save up to 13 per cent by travelling in January, compared to June – the most expensive month for economy tickets.

July is the cheapest month for premium tickets. Travellers can save up to 14 per cent by travelling in summer, compared to October – the most expensive month for premium tickets. Travellers who fly on Tuesdays enjoy quieter airports.