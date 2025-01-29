Know habits men should change while trying to conceive

Men’s health plays a significant role in healthy childbirth. A man’s lifestyle and habits significantly impact sperm health, overall fertility, and even the health of the future child. Several studies highlights that modifying certain habits can improve sperm quality and boost conception chances.

Habits men should change while trying to conceive

1. Quit smoking

Smoking is a leading cause of reduced sperm quality, affecting sperm count, motility, and DNA integrity. Studies have shown that smoking can double the risk of infertility.

2. Limit alcohol consumption

Excessive alcohol intake is linked to lower testosterone levels and reduced sperm production. Moderate alcohol consumption or abstinence during this period can improve sperm health.

3. Avoid excessive heat exposure

Sperm production thrives in a slightly cooler temperature than the body’s core temperature. Frequent use of hot tubs, saunas, or keeping laptops directly on the lap can lead to overheating, which negatively impacts sperm count. Wearing loose-fitting clothing and taking breaks from heat-exposing activities can make a noticeable difference.

4. Reduce stress levels

High levels of stress are known to interfere with testosterone production and sperm health. Stress management techniques such as meditation, yoga, regular exercise, or therapy can significantly improve mental health.

5. Improve diet

A poor diet lacking essential nutrients like zinc, folate, and antioxidants can harm sperm health. Incorporating a balanced diet rich in vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and lean proteins can enhance sperm quality. Foods like nuts, seeds, and leafy greens are particularly beneficial for boosting fertility.

6. Stay physically active

Moderate exercise improves overall health, boosts testosterone levels, and promotes better sperm quality. However, excessive training, especially in endurance sports, can negatively affect testosterone levels and fertility.

7. Avoid substance abuse

Recreational drugs such as marijuana, cocaine, or anabolic steroids can significantly harm sperm production and quality. These substances often disrupt the hormonal balance necessary for healthy sperm development. Abstaining from drugs is crucial when trying to conceive.