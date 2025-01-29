Know how to apply for a park entry card in UAE

Sharjah: There are several parks closely situated near residential areas in Sharjah. Certain parks have park entry card. Residents may be asked to show their park entry card for accessing certain neighbourhood parks.

Steps to apply for the card:

Visit the Sharjah Municipality website – portal.shjmun.gov.ae

Click on ‘smart services’

Select the ‘parks and recreational areas’ category, and then click on ‘request for issuance or renewal of park entry card’

Then, click on enter service.

Now, fill in the application with relevant details such as name, Emirates ID number, area of residence, tenancy contract number, and attach the required documents.

Also Read: Hero Karizma XMR Combat edition teased ahead of launch

Required documents:

For citizens:

Copy of ID

Copy of rental contract or electricity bill

For residents

Copy of Emirates ID

Copy of lease contract or electricity bill

Some residents may also need a ‘to whom it may concern’ document from the workplace

For imams of mosques:

Copy of Emirates ID

Copy of lease contract or electricity bill

‘To whom it may concern’ message

Children of female citizens:

Copy of applicant’s ID

Copy of mother’s Emirates ID

Copy of birth certificate

Copy of lease contract or electricity bill

Fees:

The cost for issuing a park entry card is Dh15.