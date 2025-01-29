Know how to apply for a park entry card in UAE

Sharjah: There are several parks closely situated near residential areas in Sharjah. Certain parks have park entry card. Residents may be asked to show their park entry card for accessing certain neighbourhood parks.
Steps to apply for the card:
Visit the Sharjah Municipality website – portal.shjmun.gov.ae
Click on ‘smart services’
Select the ‘parks and recreational areas’ category, and then click on ‘request for issuance or renewal of park entry card’
Then, click on enter service.
Now, fill in the application with relevant details such as name, Emirates ID number, area of residence, tenancy contract number, and attach the required documents.
Required documents:
For citizens:
Copy of ID
Copy of rental contract or electricity bill
For residents
Copy of Emirates ID
Copy of lease contract or electricity bill
Some residents may also need a ‘to whom it may concern’ document from the workplace
For imams of mosques:
Copy of Emirates ID
Copy of lease contract or electricity bill
‘To whom it may concern’ message
Children of female citizens:
Copy of applicant’s ID
Copy of mother’s Emirates ID
Copy of birth certificate
Copy of lease contract or electricity bill
Fees:
The cost for issuing a park entry card is Dh15.
