Commodity Market: Gold price surge for second day in a row, touch all-time high

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged higher for second day in a row in Kerala. Gold price has again touched fresh all-time high. Yellow metal is trading at Rs 60,880, higher by Rs 120 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 7610, up by Rs 15. Yesterday, gold price gained by Rs 680 per 8 gram.

In the other major markets, gold prices experienced a modest increase on Thursday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.8303.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 940. The cost of 22 carat gold is 7613.3 per gram, a rise of Rs 870. The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -0.19%, while over the last month, the change stands at -5.69%. The current price of silver in India is 99500 per kg, reflecting no change .

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold April futures contracts surged above the Rs 81k mark, making a new all-time high of Rs 81,1128/10 grams in Thursday’s intraday trade, gaining 0.31% or Rs 254. On Wednesday, the contracts for April delivery climbed Rs 199, or 0.2%, to hit a fresh peak of Rs 81,098 per 10 grams for the first time, meanwhile, gold contracts for February delivery rose Rs 228 to hit a fresh lifetime high of Rs 80,517 per 10 grams.

In global markets, spot gold were little changed at $2,671.79 per ounce. U.S. gold futures added 0.2% to $2,774.50. Spot silver was up 0.2% at $30.85 per ounce, platinum added 0.7% to 952.49, and palladium gained 0.5% to $967.38.