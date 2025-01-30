Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end flat

Mumbai: Indian benchmark equity indices extended their upward move for the third consecutive session to settle in positive territory on Thursday. The BSE Sensex added 226.85 points or 0.30 per cent to settle at 76,759.81. The NSE Nifty50 added 86.40 points, or 0.37 per cent, to close at 23,249.50.

35 out of the 51 constituent stocks of the Nifty50 ended in positive territory. Top gainers were Bharat Electronics, Power Grid Corporation, Cipla, Hero MotoCorp, and Bharti Airtel. Top losers were Tata Motors, ITC Hotels, Adani Enterprises, Shriram Finance, and Bajaj Finserv.

Among the broader markets, the Nifty Smallcap 100 index gained 0.12 per cent, while the Nifty Midcap 100 index edged lower by a marginal 0.01 per cent. The fear index, India VIX, which measures volatility in the markets, ended up 6.70 per cent at 17.39 points.

Sectoral markets ended on a mixed note, with Nifty FMCG, Healthcare, Financial Services, Pharma, and OMCs indices ending higher by up to 1.55 per cent. Notably, the Nifty IT index ended lower by 1.14 per cent at 42,426.65, dragged down by Coforge and Mphasis. Among others, Nifty Auto, Metal, PSU Bank, and Consumer Durables indices ended down by up to 1.84 per cent.

Market breadth remained positive with 2,384 stocks advanced compared to 1,381 declines on the BSE, while 142 shares remained unchanged. The trading session saw 50 stocks hitting their 52-week highs, while 71 touched their 52-week lows. Circuit filters were triggered for 445 stocks, with 214 hitting the upper circuit and 231 touching the lower circuit.