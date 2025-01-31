Petrol, diesel prices for February 2025 announced

Dubai: UAE has announced fuel prices for February. The Fuel Prices Monitoring Committee in the UAE hiked fuel rates after two months of unchanged prices.

The new rates will apply from February 1 and are as follows:

Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.74 a litre, compared to Dh2.61 in January.

Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.63 per litre, compared to the current rate of Dh2.50.

E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.55 a litre, compared to Dh2.43 a litre in January.

Diesel will be charged at Dh2.82 a litre, compared to the current rate of Dh2.68.

Also Read: Power generation in India surge 5.4% in FY25

Since UAE deregulated petrol prices in 2015 and aligned them with global rates, the rates are revised at the end of every month. The approved fuel prices by the Ministry of Energy are determined every month, according to the average global price of oil, whether up or down, after adding the operating costs of distribution companies.