Fuel prices for February 2025 announced

Doha: QatarEnergy has announced the fuel prices for the month of February 2025. The fuel prices for Premium-grade petrol, Super-grade petrol and diesel remain unchanged.

Premium petrol is priced at QR2 per litre while Super grade petrol will cost QR2.10 per litre in the coming month. Meanwhile, Diesel will be charged at QR2.05 per litre.

Qatar government had started revising the fuel prices according to the price of crude oil in the international market in 2016, April. Earlier, prices were announced by the Ministry of Energy and Industry but since September 2017, Qatar Petroleum has been announcing the price list.