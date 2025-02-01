Stock Market: Equity indices end flat

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices settled on a flat note on Saturday, after the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2024-25 in Parliament today. The BSE Sensex settled at 77,505.96, up merely 5.39 points or 0.01 per cent from its previous close. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 23,482.15, down 26.25 points or 0.11 per cent.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 2,074 against 1,789 stocks that declined, and 135 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,998. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 58, and those that hit a 52-week low was 68. A total of 222 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 220 in the lower circuit.

Also Read: Union Budget 2025: Know what gets costlier and what gets cheaper

Among the Nifty50 constituent stocks, gains were led by Trent, ITC Hotels, Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Consumer, and Eicher Motors. On the other hand, Bharat Electronics, Power Grid Corporation, Larsen & Toubro, Grasim, and Cipla ended lower.

Among the broader markets, small-cap shares outperformed others, with the Nifty Smallcap100 index ending higher by 0.41 per cent, whereas the Nifty Midcap100 index ended down 0.42 per cent. India VIX, which gauges the volatility in the markets, ended higher by 13.24 per cent at 14.10 points.

FMCG and Realty shares emerged as top performers in the sectoral markets, with the Nifty FMCG, and Realty indices settling higher by over 3 per cent each. The Nifty Consumer Durables index followed, ending higher by 2.96 per cent. Other sectoral indices, including Nifty Auto, Private Bank, and Select Healthcare, also ended with gains of up to 1.91 per cent. Conversely, Nifty IT, PSU Bank, Financial Services, Pharma, and Email indices were among the top laggards, posting declines of up to 1.59 per cent at close.