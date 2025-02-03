Palakkad student dies by suicide after breakup as boyfriend joins Army; family files complaint

A tragic incident unfolded in Kollengode, Palakkad, where a student named Greeshma was found dead by hanging at her home. Her family has accused her boyfriend of deceiving and abandoning her after securing a job in the army. Alleging that the emotional distress from the breakup drove her to suicide, the family has filed a formal complaint with the police, prompting an investigation into the matter. They claim that Greeshma had previously approached authorities about the deception, seeking intervention.

Greeshma was discovered dead on Saturday when she was alone at home. A day prior, she had filed a complaint at the Kollengode police station, stating that her boyfriend had cut ties with her after securing his army job. She had reportedly sought police assistance in contacting him for a conversation. However, soon after lodging the complaint, she took her own life, leaving her family devastated.

Her brother has demanded justice, asserting that the boyfriend is unfit to serve in the army due to his alleged betrayal. He stated that Greeshma was overjoyed when she learned of his selection and that their relationship was known to the boyfriend’s family. Meanwhile, WhatsApp messages from Greeshma have surfaced, shedding light on the emotional turmoil she endured after being abandoned.