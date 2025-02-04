Global Firepower Index 2025: Know India’s rank

New Delhi: India has secured 4th place in the Global Firepower Index 2025 (GFP Index). The Global Firepower Index 2025 evaluates military power based on over 60 parameters, including defence technology, financial resources, logistics, and strategic positioning. It evaluates a nation’s war-making potential across land, sea, and air, fought by conventional means.

According to the latest rankings, the United States retains the top spot, followed by Russia and China, with India positioned at 4th place. Meanwhile, Pakistan has slipped from 9th place in 2024 to 12th this year.

Top 10 countries with most powerful military

United States

Russia

China

India

South Korea

United Kingdom

France

Japan

Turkey

Italy

Also Read: Stock Market: Indian equity indices end higher

Indian Army

Personnel: 1.45 million active troops, 1.15 million reserves, and over 2.5 million paramilitary personnel.

Key assets: T-90 Bhishma and Arjun tanks, BrahMos missiles, and Pinaka rocket systems.

Indian Air Force (IAF)

Fleet Strength: 2,229 aircraft, including 600 fighter jets (Rafale, Su-30MKI), 899 helicopters, and 831 support aircraft.

Advanced weaponry: Astra, Rudram, Nirbhay, and BrahMos missile systems.

Indian Navy

Personnel: 142,251 personnel.

Fleet strength: 150 warships and submarines, including INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant aircraft carriers.

Strategic capabilities: Nuclear submarines, P-8i maritime reconnaissance aircraft, and over 50 new vessels under construction.

As per Forbes’ latest raking, India holds the 12th position in the list of the most powerful countries. This ranking is determined by factors such as economic conditions, strong international alliances, and military strength. In terms of global GDP, India ranks 5th, following the US, China, Germany, and Japan.