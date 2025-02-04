Stock Market: Indian equity indices end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 ended with gains of over a per cent each on Tuesday. The 30-share BSE Sensex settled at 78,583.81, up 1,397.07 points or 1.81 per cent from its previous close. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 23,739.25, up 387.20 points or 1.62 per cent.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 2,456 against 1,415 stocks that declined, and 162 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,033. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 61, and those that hit a 52-week low was 81. A total of 218 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 234 in the lower circuit.

39 constituent stocks of the Nifty50 ended higher. Top gainers were Reliance Industries, Shriram Finance, Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Electronics, Adani Ports, and IndusInd Bank. Top losers were Trent, ITC Hotels, Britannia, Hero MotoCorp, and Nestle India.

Broader indices mirrored the benchmarks, with midcap shares leading the charge as the Nifty Midcap100 index ended higher by 1.56 per cent. The Nifty Smallcap100 index also ended in positive territory with gains of 1.09 per cent.

All the sectoral indices, barring the Nifty FMCG index, ended with gains. Banking shares stole the show among sectors, with Nifty PSU Bank, and Private Bank indices ending higher by over 2 per cent each. Further, the Bank Nifty index, which tracks the performance of 12 large capitalised Indian banking stocks, surged higher by 1.93 per cent at 50,157.95. Financial services, and Oil & marketing shares also joined the party, with Nifty Financial Services, and Nifty OMCs indices settling higher by over 2 per cent each. Meanwhile, Nifty Metal, Pharma, and Healthcare indices ended higher by over 1 per cent each. The Nifty FMCG index was the only sectoral index that ended in the red, with a loss of 0.25 per cent.