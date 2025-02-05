Arvind Kejriwal booked for claiming Haryana govt ‘poisoned’ Yamuna before Delhi polls

A day before the Delhi Assembly elections, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal was booked for alleging that the Haryana government “poisoned” Yamuna water. The case was registered at Shahabad Police Station in Haryana’s Kurukshetra under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS), 2024, following a court order. Shahabad SHO Satish Kumar confirmed that an investigation is underway and action will be taken based on gathered evidence.

Reacting to the FIR, Minister of State Harsh Malhotra accused Kejriwal of attempting to divert attention from governance failures, claiming AAP had no real development to showcase in its 10-year rule. He criticized Kejriwal for shifting blame, recalling that in 2020, the Delhi CM had promised to clean the Yamuna by 2025 or not seek re-election. Malhotra stated that instead of addressing water quality concerns in Delhi, Kejriwal was making baseless allegations against Haryana’s BJP-led government.

Kejriwal had earlier written to the Election Commission, alleging that ammonia levels in Yamuna water from Haryana had reached dangerously high levels since January 15. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini refuted the claims, stating that PM Modi allocated ?8,500 crore for sewage treatment plants, but Delhi failed to build them. Saini also displayed two jars of water—one from the Delhi-Haryana border and another from Wazirabad—highlighting the stark difference in quality. Meanwhile, Delhi is set to vote in the assembly elections on Wednesday.