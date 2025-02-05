India alliance faces leadership crisis due to Rahul Gandhi’s absence from key national events

New Delhi: The India alliance is facing leadership crisis as Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has been noticeably absent from several key national events. Rahul Gandhi’s absence has raised serious questions about his leadership and commitment to the nation’s core values. Rahul Gandhi has been absent in the recent 76th Republic Day celebrations, the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, and the ongoing delhi Assembly elections.

This has led to widespread criticism and speculation about his priorities and dedication to the country.Rahul Gandhi’s absence from the Maha Kumbh, a symbol of India’s rich cultural heritage, has been particularly notable. The event has drawn significant participation from BJP leaders.

BJP leaders criticize Rahul Gandhi’s lack of connection to India’s spiritual and cultural traditions has been exposed. They say, Rahul Gandhi’s claims of being a “janeudhari Brahmin” have been called into question.

Gandhi’s absence from other key events, including the Ram mandir Bhoomi Pujan and consecration in Ayodhya, the Republic Day Parade, and Constitution Day celebrations, has further fueled criticism of his leadership. As the Delhi Assembly elections approach, Gandhi’s absence from the campaign trail has weakened the congress party’s efforts.