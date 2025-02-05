Two killed, seven injured in ambulance-lorry collision in Kottarakkara

A fatal accident in Kottarakkara, Kollam, claimed two lives when an ambulance crashed into a lorry transporting chickens. The incident, which occurred past midnight on MC Road near Sadanandapuram, resulted in the deaths of Thampi (65) and his wife Shyamala (60), both residents of Ezhamkulam, Adoor. Thampi, who was being taken to the hospital, was among the deceased, while seven others sustained injuries and were hospitalized.

The ambulance, traveling from Adoor to Thiruvananthapuram, was carrying five people, including the driver, while the lorry had four occupants. Thampi’s daughter, Bindu, was among the injured. Following the crash, the wounded were rushed to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College and Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital for treatment. The accident left both vehicles severely damaged, highlighting the impact of the collision.

The lorry was transporting a driver and laborers responsible for unloading its cargo. In total, nine people were involved in the accident. Thampi’s body has been kept at Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital, while Shyamala’s remains are at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash as the injured receive medical care.