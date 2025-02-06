Bangladesh protests to India over Sheikh Hasina’s ‘provocative’ actions

Bangladesh has formally lodged a protest with India over what it described as “provocative” activities by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during her stay in the country. Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain stated that in the absence of India’s High Commissioner, the Indian Deputy High Commissioner was summoned and handed a protest note. Hossain emphasized that Dhaka had previously urged New Delhi to prevent Hasina from engaging in such activities but received no response.

Reiterating Bangladesh’s concerns, Hossain said acting Indian envoy Pawan Badhe was informed again about the objections. He criticized Hasina’s recent statements as highly aggressive, warning they could offend younger generations. Dhaka will monitor India’s response to the protest, he added. Regarding bilateral agreements, Hossain expressed dissatisfaction with the Adani deal, stating it was not in Bangladesh’s best interest. He also claimed India denied providing Hasina an online platform for her speeches.

Commenting on international reactions, Hossain acknowledged potential negative media coverage, particularly concerning the destruction at Dhanmondi 32. He described such reactions as an expression of public anger but assured that the government would take measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.