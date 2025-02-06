Congress faces severe criticism over Sonia Gandhi’s ‘poor lady’ comment

New Delhi: Congress is facing severe criticism over Sonia Gandhi’s controversial remark about President Droupadi Murmu.MP Sonia Gandhi made a reference to the President as a “poor lady”. While commenting on Murmu’s speech, Sonia Gandhi remarked, ‘The President was completely exhausted by the end. Poor lady, she could barely speak.’

The office of the President swiftly responded, condemning Sonia Gandhi’s words as both disrespectful and unbecoming of a senior political leader. Rashtrapati Bhavan issued a statement affirming that President Murmu, as a voice for the nation’s marginalized communities and farmers, carries her responsibilities with unwavering commitment. “True dedication to public service is never exhausting,” the statement read, countering the Congress leader’s words.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Sonia Gandhi’s remark a direct insult to President Murmu and the dignity of women in India. He asserted that the Congress leadership had repeatedly exhibited disdain for tribal communities and their representatives.

‘The Congress royal family cannot tolerate the idea of a tribal woman in the highest constitutional office,’ PM Modi stated. He accused Congress of clinging to a feudal mindset that refuses to accept India’s evolving democratic structure.

Sonia Gandhi’s remark is not an isolated incident but a reflection of Congress’ long-standing disregard for India’s tribal communities. The party has a record of neglecting tribal interests, sidelining their contributions, and failing to support welfare schemes aimed at empowering them.

Congress’ history of belittling President Murmu dates back to July 2024, when senior leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury referred to her as “Rashtrapatni”, a term widely criticized for its sexist and derogatory undertones.