UP Cabinet approves new authority to enhance water transport, tourism

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has approved the establishment of the Uttar Pradesh Inland Waterways Authority to enhance water transport and tourism in the state. Alongside this, the cabinet enacted the ‘Uttar Pradesh Waterways Authority Rules-2025’ to ensure efficient governance of the initiative. With Uttar Pradesh hosting 11 out of India’s 111 designated national waterways, including the Ganga and Yamuna, the state aims to develop cost-effective transport while reducing the burden on other transit systems. The authority will be led by the Transport Minister or an expert in inland waterways, with additional officials from key government departments serving as members.

In addition to improving transportation, the authority will also focus on promoting water tourism by connecting major tourist destinations via waterways, offering visitors a unique experience while strengthening the state’s economy. The cabinet also approved the Excise Policy for 2025-26, introducing an e-lottery system for liquor shop licenses, eliminating renewals for the current year, and setting an excise revenue target of ?55,000 crore. The policy includes new restrictions limiting individuals or companies to two liquor licenses and introduces 60 ml and 90 ml foreign liquor pack sizes.

Further, the state government approved a plan to provide high-specification tablets to teachers in council schools, aiming to enhance digital learning. The government will cover the additional costs for these upgraded devices, supplementing existing funding from the central government. These decisions reflect the state’s push for economic growth, improved transportation infrastructure, and advancements in digital education.