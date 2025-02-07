Kerala Budget 2025: FM Balagopal allocates ?750 crore for Wayanad rehabilitation

Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal, while presenting the 2025 state budget on February 7, announced ?750 crore for the first phase of the Wayanad rehabilitation project. He criticized the central government for not providing Kerala with the same support as other states but assured that the project would be completed on time. Balagopal also confirmed that the final ?600 crore installment for Service Pension revision arrears will be paid in February. Additionally, the remaining two installments of salary revision arrears will be settled within this financial year and merged into the Provident Fund. The government also plans to release the two pending installments of Dearness Allowance (DA) arrears to benefit state employees and pensioners.