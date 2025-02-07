Stock Market: Indian equity indices end lower for third session

Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmark indices-BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty- ended lower for third day in a row. The NSE Nifty index slipped 43 points to close at 23,560. The BSE Sensex declined by 198 points to settle at 77,860. But, Indian stock market posted minor gains this week, marking its second consecutive week of growth.

The overall market breadth was negative. Out of 4,057 stocks traded on the BSE, 2,433 ended in red, while 1,478 moved up. Stocks advanced on BSE, were 1,356 against 2,522 stocks that declined, and 145 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,023. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 55, and those that hit a 52-week low was 98. A total of 165 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 207 in the lower circuit.

Top gainers were IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Adani Ports, Shriram Finance, Zomato, Mahindra & Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra and NTPC. Top losers were Trent, ITC, Britannia, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Consumer Products, and Nestlé.

The Nifty Bank index ended lower, falling 223 points to 50,159. In contrast, the midcap index gained 108 points to close at 53,609. India VIX – the volatility index dropped 4 per cent.

Sectorally, the Nifty FMCG and PSU Bank indices slipped around 1.5 per cent each. The Oil & Gas index was also down nearly 1 per cent. Whereas, the Nifty Metal index surged over 2 per cent in trades.