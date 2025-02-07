Vizhinjam to be developed as major transshipment port, says FM Balagopal

The Kerala budget outlines an ambitious plan to develop Vizhinjam into a major transshipment hub, modeled after global ports like those in Singapore and Dubai. The project will focus on strengthening export-import activities and boosting Kerala’s maritime economy. Finance Minister KN Balagopal, while presenting the budget, emphasized that the Vizhinjam-Kollam-Punalur Development Growth Triangle (VKPGT) initiative will drive infrastructure expansion, including the widening of NH 66, the construction of a new Greenfield NH 744 MC Road, a coastal highway, and upgraded railway tracks. The entire Vizhinjam development is set for completion by 2028.

In addition to the port project, the government plans to create a new inland water transport corridor linking Kovalam and Bekal. This corridor is expected to be completed by 2026, providing an alternative transportation network that enhances connectivity and reduces road congestion. To support this initiative, the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) will allocate Rs 500 crore for inland water transport development, ensuring efficient waterway operations and infrastructure improvements.

The finance minister also highlighted that private investments will play a key role in completing the coastal road, further enhancing Kerala’s transport network. Alongside its transshipment functions, Vizhinjam will be developed as a major industrial hub, attracting businesses and boosting economic growth. These developments aim to position Kerala as a strategic player in global trade while improving domestic connectivity and industrial expansion.