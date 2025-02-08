AAP, BJP, Congress candidates await results as voting starts

The counting of votes for the Delhi Election 2025 began on Saturday, with candidates from the AAP, BJP, and Congress expressing confidence in their chances. Security has been tightened across the National Capital as the results draw closer. AAP’s Manish Sisodia remains optimistic about securing a third consecutive term, emphasizing the party’s commitment to further development, particularly in education. BJP’s Dushyant Gautam, contesting from Karol Bagh, visited Jhandewalan Temple to offer prayers ahead of the results, stating that Delhi is ready for a “double-engine government” free from corruption and false promises. Meanwhile, Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit, running from the New Delhi constituency, remained neutral on the party’s alliance decisions, focusing instead on the outcome of the vote count.

Security measures have been strengthened at counting centers across Delhi to ensure smooth proceedings. The AAP, which has dominated the past two elections, aims to retain its hold on the National Capital, while the BJP is striving to end its two-decade-long absence from power. The Congress, once a dominant force with 15 consecutive years in office, has struggled in the past two elections, failing to secure any seats. The party now hopes to regain some lost ground in this election.

AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal, BJP’s Parvesh Verma, and Congress’ Sandeep Dikshit are locked in a key battle for the New Delhi constituency, reflecting the broader fight for control of Delhi’s political landscape. The BJP is eager to disrupt AAP’s winning streak and reclaim power, while the Congress seeks a revival. With high stakes for all three parties, the results of this election will shape the future political direction of the National Capital.