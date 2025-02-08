Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Two Indian nationals win Dh250,000

Abu Dhabi: Two Indian nationals won Dh250,000 in this week’s e-Draw of Big Ticket Abu Dhabi. Shanavas Kannoth Hamza, a 58-year-old business owner from Chennai who has been purchasing since 2017 has finally won Dh250,000.

Pradeep Kuruvilla Jacob also won Dh250,000. Pradeep is currently residing in the UAE. He purchased his lucky winning ticket online.

Also Read: DMK Set for Historic Win as Chandhirakumar Leads by 13,000 Votes

In February, one lucky ticket holder will walk away with a staggering Dh20 million grand prize. The Big Win Contest—an exhilarating spin-the-wheel game is back. Customers that purchase two or more cash tickets in one transaction between February 1 to 23 will have the chance to be selected to attend the live draw on March 3 and win guaranteed cash prizes ranging from Dh20,000 to Dh150,000. The names of the four confirmed participants will be revealed on the Big Ticket website on March 1.

February’s promotion includes two spectacular dream car draws. The Maserati Grecale draw will take place on April 3, while the Range Rover Velar draw is scheduled for March 3. Tickets are available online at www.bigticket.ae or at counters located in Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.