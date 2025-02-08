Delhi Election 2025: Rahul Gandhi Trolled as Congress Faces Wipeout

By 12 pm, the Election Commission’s data showed the BJP taking an early lead in 46 constituencies, while the AAP struggled to catch up with leads in just 24 seats—well below the majority mark of 36. The Congress, once dominant in Delhi politics, appeared headed for another electoral washout, raising questions about its decision to contest alone instead of forming an alliance with AAP.

As results trickled in, social media was abuzz with reactions, with Congress becoming the target of widespread trolling. Many users criticized the party’s declining influence in Delhi, attributing its poor performance to strategic missteps and leadership challenges.

Memes mocking Congress and Rahul Gandhi quickly flooded X (formerly Twitter), with netizens sharing satirical takes on the party’s repeated failures. The online buzz reflected growing frustration with the party’s inability to reclaim its lost ground in the national capital.