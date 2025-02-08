Moderate intensity earthquake hits Turkey

Istanbul: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4.8 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck the Aegean Sea in western Turkey. According to the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the earthquake was 7 km deep. There is no reports of casualties or material damage.

Turkey is in one of the world’s most active earthquake zones. A 7.8-magnitude quake struck at 4.17am on February 6, 2023, when people were sleeping, killing over 53,000 people in Turkey and some 6,000 in Syria. It destroyed almost 40,000 buildings and severely damaged about 200,000 others in Turkey, leaving huge numbers trapped under the rubble.

The country’s last 7.8-magnitude tremor was in 1939, when 33,000 died in the eastern Erzincan province. The Turkish region of Duzce suffered a 7.4-magnitude earthquake in 1999, when more than 17,000 people died.