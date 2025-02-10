Gulf country to implement premarital health checks from this date: Details

Kuwait City: Kuwait is going to implement premarital health checks. The Ministry of Health in Kuwait will require all couples seeking marriage to undergo medical examinations, regardless of nationality from April 1.

Health Minister Dr Ahmad Al Awadhi has approved new executive regulations for Law No. 31 of 2008, which mandates premarital medical screening to help curb genetic and infectious diseases. The changes, published in the Official Gazette, broaden the scope of the tests to cover all marriage contracts in Kuwait, including those between non-Kuwaitis.

The updated rules will also introduce digital applications to streamline the examination process. Authorities say the move reinforces Kuwait’s commitment to protecting public health and ensuring early detection of potential health risks before marriage.