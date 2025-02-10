Hyundai launches new variant of Exter in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Leading carmaker Hyundai has added a new variant to the Exter range. It was introduced under the name SX Tech. The Exter ST Tech is offered at a priceof Rs 8.51 (ex-showroom). It can be purchased in both manual and AMT transmission.

The latest offering has been positioned below the top-end model SX (O) and SX (O) Connect variants. Interested customers can visit the showroom and book the vehicle. The same also can be done online, using Hyundai’s official website.

It continues to get the same style LED headlight setup, paired with DRLs, a square-shaped taillight at the back, complemented with a connecting light strip. It gets a wide less of the list of trending features such as automatic AC, keyless entry, powered windows, an electric sunroof, a rear dashcam and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with all the wireless car connect technology including Android, Apple and Auto CarPlay.

The model uses a 1.2-liter, naturally aspirated petrol engine. It generated a maximum power of 82 bhp and 114 Nm of peak torque.